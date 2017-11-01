Ashish Nehra retirement: 8 quotes by the left-arm seamer that will amaze you

In international cricket, the one name that has become synonymous with perseverance and hard work is none other than Ashish Nehra. The left-arm fast bowler from Delhi made his international debut way back in 1999 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. He started off his career on a decent note and was also part of the young Indian squad that played the 2003 World Cup. He amazed the world with a magnificent spell of 6/23 against England, where he swung the ball both ways and rattled the batsmen.

His international journey since then has not been without hiccups. As a fast bowler, Nehra has been hit with a long string of injuries (ankle, bowel, hamstring, and shoulder injuries, and back strains) right through his cricketing career. More importantly, it took 12 surgeries for him to come this far. This is the main reason why a bowler of his calibre struggled to cement his place in the national team. And today Nehra is all set to play his final international game for India as they take on New Zealand in the first T20I match Feroz Shah Kotla Statdium in Delhi.

Nehra made the announcement of his retirement during the T20I series against Australia. He timed it perfectly to bow out in front of his home fans. After the announcement, the pacer made it clear that he took the decision as he wanted to go out on top.

Regarded as one of the funniest guys in the Indian dressing room, we take a look at the quotes by Nehra before he retires.

“First they ignore you, then they ridicule you, then they fight you and then you win”

“Don’t know if it’s because someone doesn’t like my face. My wife likes my face, so I’m happy”

“It’s good to retire when people are asking why, instead of why not”

“I would like them to remember me as an honest trier. Ek aisa shaqs jisne seekh ke khela nahi par khel ke seekha”

“If you can, then print. If not, then run. Can’t run? Then jog. Won’t jog? Then at least walk! Can’t walk? They crawl but just keep on moving”.

“I am somebody who is not on social media. I am still using my old Nokia”.

“If I could, I would have shaved my head, but that will be too much. Only my teeth will be visible then”.

“I hit Shane Bond for a six. The next ball I was scared and asked Bondy to bowl a straight one and I will give away wicket, but don’t hit me”.