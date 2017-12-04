Ashes 2017 second Test: Nathan Lyon takes stunning catch to dismiss Moeen Ali on the Day 3; watch video

Australian Nathan Lyon took an absolute stunning catch to dismiss England all-rounder Moeen Ali on the day three of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. Nicknamed ‘The GOAT’ or ‘Greatest of All Time’, Lyon made sure that he was good with the ball and could also take absolute blinders when required.

Lyon bowled a flighted delivery which dipped as it went on and produced a chip return which was well wide of the bowler. Going to his left, Lyon leaped full length and plucked a one-handed screamer. The connection was firm in the shot and Lyon coming out of nowhere with that catch. Moeen Ali, who looked to have settled in, was batting on 25 when Nathan Lyon produced, undoubtedly, the highlight of the day as England kept losing the track.

The Ashes, played between Australia and England, is one of the most enthralling cricketing contests in the world and fans across the globe, have witnessed some breathtaking shots, deliveries and fielding incidents since the start of the series. Caught & bowled dismissals aren’t that common and extremely difficult to pull off considering the reaction time a bowler gets.