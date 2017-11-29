Ashes 2017: Kevin Pietersen wants England to drop Jake Ball for Adelaide Test

Johannesburg: Former batsman Kevin Pietersen wants England to make a change in their bowling line-up ahead of the second Test of the five-match Ashes series, beginning December 2 at the Adelaide Oval.

The 37-year-old has called on the visitors to drop fast bowler Jake Ball as he is simply not up to the standard.

Pietersen was supposedly not impressed by Ball’s performance in the opening Ashes Test, which was eventually won by Australia by 10 wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Ball managed to pick just one wicket in the match to put England’s bowling attack particularly under scrutiny.

“I wouldn’t play Ball in the next Test match, absolutely not. Absolutely no chance. Is Jake Ball any good? I don’t think so. Not at this level. Not in Australia, from what I’ve just seen,” Sport24 quoted Pietersen, as saying.

Meanwhile, the former batsman suggested that England should hand debut to uncapped leg-spinner Mason Crane in the day-night Test and that he should replace injured spinner Moeen Ali.

“Mason Crane I’d play. I know it’s under lights but it gives that variation of a legspin bowler. One spinning away, one spinning in.Moeen Ali, we’ve got an issue with his finger. Do you want Joe Root bowling all the overs? No,” he told BT Sport.

England are currently the Ashes holders, having won three of the five Tests in the 2015 Ashes series.