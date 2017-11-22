Ashes 2017: Glenn Maxwell called in as cover for injured David Warner

Melbourne: Right-hand batsman Glenn Maxwell has been called into the Australia squad as cover for injury-hit David Warner for the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. Vice-captain David Warner hurt his neck while fielding during a practice session at the Gabba on Tuesday. Earlier in the day captain Steve Smith assured that the 31-year-old is ready to play.

“He had a hit just before. He’s very confident and he says he’ll be right to go,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Smith, as saying.

Smith also added that someone might be called in as covers just to avoid any risk.

Australia confirmed Maxwell’s name soon after Smith’s comments. Maxwell was omitted from the 13-man Ashes squad which was announced last week. The left-hand batsman Shaun Marsh was selected in his place. However, Maxwell has played Australia’s four most recent Test matches, in India and Bangladesh, and also scored a 100 in Ranchi in March.

The 2017-18 Ashes series will be played at five venues across Australia between November 23, 2017 and January 8, 2018.