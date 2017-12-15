Ashes 2017 3rd Test: Australia trail by 200 runs vs England on Day 2

Perth: Australia scored 203/3 in the first innings, trailing by 200 runs at stumps on the second day of the third Ashes Test against England here on Friday.

Skipper Steven Smith (92) and Shaun Marsh (7) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

After bowling out England for 403 on the second day, Australia started off on a steady note but both openers David Warner (22) and Cameron Bancroft (25), were sent packing by Craig Overton in the 14th and 18th overs to make it 55-2.

New batsmen Usman Khawaja (50) and Smith then stabilised the innings and added 124 runs for the third wicket before Chris Woakes dismissed Khawaja in the 52nd over.

Shaun Marsh then came in the middle and played sensibly with the skipper to stem any more fall of wickets.

For England, Overton chipped in with two wickets while Chris Woakes took one.

Earlier, overnight batsmen Dawid Malan (140) and Jonny Bairstow (119) piloted England to 403. Apart from them, no other lower-order batsman clicked and lost their wickets at regular intervals.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc scalped four wickets while Josh Hazlewood took three wickets.

Brief scores: England 403 (Dawid Malan 140, Jonny Bairstow 119; Mitchell Starc 4/91) against Australia (Steven Smith 92 not out; Craig Overton 2/46)