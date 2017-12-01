Ashes 2017 2nd Test: Aussies name same XI for Adelaide Oval day/night Test

Adelaide: Australia have named an unchanged Playing XI for the second Ashes Test of the five-match series against England, beginning tomorrow at the Adelaide Oval.

Skipper Steve Smith confirmed that his side are going with the same side that crushed England by 10 wickets in the opening Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Smith, who inspected the Adelaide Oval wicket alongside head coach Darren Lehmann and assistants Brad Haddin and David Saker, also revealed that the wicket appears to be a hybrid of the pitches seen previously at the venue.

“It looks like a bit harder than we’ve probably seen it for a while for a pink-ball game. It looks like there is slightly less grass. I’d say it’s somewhere between an old Adelaide wicket and the newer wicket we’ve seen over the last couple of years. I think not as much sideways movement,” cricket.com.au quoted Smith as saying.

“There will still be good pace in the wicket but I think it looks a pretty good wicket,” he added.

However, the only concern remains the fitness of Australia’s three fast bowlers–Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. However, following the successful completion of recent practice session without a worry, the trio look set to line up together again at the Adelaide Oval from tomorrow.

The Australian squad is as follows:

David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.