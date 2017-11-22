Ashes 2017-18: Untested but defiant, Aussies seek to strike ‘fear’ against England

Brisbane: New-look Australia will bank on their pace attack terrifying England once again when two unfamiliar line-ups open hostilities for the Ashes, the oldest prize in Test cricket, in Brisbane tomorrow. Australia’s surprise selections raised plenty of eyebrows but they will hope their pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins can replicate Mitchell Johnson’sdevastating bowling at the Gabba ground in 2013.

England also have an untested batting line-up and their campaign to retain the Ashes urn was dealt a major blow when star all-rounder Ben Stokes was suspended pending investigations in a brawl outside a nightclub. The build-up to the biennial series, which dates back tothe 19th century, has been traditionally feisty, with opener David Warner saying he regarded facing England as “war” andseveral Australian players reminding the tourists of theirtreatment by Johnson four years ago.

The firebrand left-armer set the tone for the 2013-2014Ashes with his ferocious fast bowling to take nine wickets atthe Gabba as the Australians inflicted a crushing 381-rundefeat, triggering a 5-0 series rout. The Starc-led pace trio have never bowled together in aTest but they stack up favourably with Australia’s greatestpace combinations, with their combined career strike ratesbetter than their gloried predecessors. Australia have a formidable record at Brisbane’sintimidating ‘Gabbatoir’ where they have not lost a Test matchsince 1988, and where England are winless in 31 years.

Starc appears key to Australia’s series hopes and he hastargeted England’s big two batsmen, captain Joe Root andformer skipper Alastair Cook, in the five-Test series. “Cook and Root are the two main ones at the top who haveplayed a heck of a lot of cricket and done really well at homeand away,” Starc said. “Both of them are guys we have to focus heavily on in hopefully getting them out cheaply and getting stuck into that inexperienced batting order.” Starc said watching footage of Johnson’s fireworks at theGabba four years ago had inspired him to replicate his match-winning performance.

“We all still are (inspired). Whenever you see highlightsfrom that series it was unbelievable,” he said. “How well he bowled and just the aggression and the fear in some of the English eyes, it was always great to watch as abowler and see batsmen struggle, especially the Poms.” The Australians have done their homework and have craftedtheir plans based on a file on the England batsmen, compiledby bowling coach and former England mentor David Saker. “It’s great to have Sakesy (Saker) here. Obviously beingpart of the English squad for a while, it’ll be great for usto pick his brain,” Starc said.

The pace trio, along with the batting of skipper SteveSmith and David Warner, are seen as Australia’s pillarsagainst a similarly placed England, who will look to batsmenRoot and Cook and their pace attack of James Anderson andStuart Broad. England have had a gentle run-in to the Gabba Test withthree warm-up games against inexperienced teams, but theirAustralian coach Trevor Bayliss said they will be ready forwhat is thrown at them. “Australia like to hit the opposition hard early and wehave been talking about going hard ourselves,” Bayliss said. “An Ashes Test will see our intensity rise as high as itpossibly can. We are not here to make up the numbers. We are here to win. We’re very confident.”

The shock selection of wicketkeeper Tim Paine for hisfirst Test in seven years has split opinion around thecountry, with spin legend Shane Warne saying Australia are ina state of “confusion”. Senior batsman Shaun Marsh has alsobeen recalled for the eighth time. Former Test captain Ian Chappell says both sides’ batting appears brittle, but Australia will start favourites toreclaim the urn based on the strength of their bowlers.

“Steve Smith’s strike-force is superior to Joe Root’ssolid bowling line-up, which lacks the genuine pace that sooften leads to success in Australian conditions,” Chappellsaid. “If Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins remain fit for thefull campaign then it’s likely they’ll provide the shock andawe necessary to fracture the confidence of England’s fragilebatting line-up.”