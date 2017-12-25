Ashes 2017-18: Jackson Bird confirmed to play for Australia as Mitchell Starc replacement

Melbourne: Skipper Steve Smith has confirmed paceman Jackson Bird will replace Mitchell Starc in Australia’s team for the fourth Ashes Test against England starting in Melbourne tomorrow. Smith also admitted he still had pain in his right hand after being struck in the nets on Sunday but would play in the Melbourne Cricket Ground showpiece.

Australia have already reclaimed the Ashes after taking an unassailable three-nil lead in the five-Test series and are chasing a 5-0 whitewash over the beleaguered tourists. Starc, Australia’s leading wicket-taker in the series with 19, withdrew from the team on Sunday with a bruised heel and will be replaced by Bird. Smith said Bird, the leading Sheffield Shield wicket-taker with 25 at 16.56 in four games for Tasmania this season, deserves his chance.

“He’s worked very hard. He hasn’t played since this game last year and he’s been on a few tours,” Smith told reporters on Monday. “He’s bowled exceptionally well in the first couple of Shield games that he played (this season). “He bowls well out here (at the MCG). He deserves a crackand hopefully he goes really well.” Bird has been on seven overseas Test tours and has playedin only two of them, most recently being overlooked duringseries in India and Bangladesh. “It’s tough at the time but he’s taken every bit ofadvice and every bit of criticism,” Smith said of Bird.

“He’s been fantastic around the group the whole time.Never complained, never whinged, just got on with the job andthat shows great character.” Smith, who boasts a Test average of 127.6 at the MCGafter posting centuries in the past three Boxing Day games ,said he still wasn’t feeling 100 percent after taking a blowon his right hand on Sunday. “It was a little bit sore today playing a few differentshots,” Smith said. “But I’ll be able to deal with it and I’ll get on withit. “Maybe I’ll just have to use a bit more of my top handthroughout the game, a bit less wristy.

“I copped a few (on the right hand) in the nets in Perthand a few more in the game. It just seems to be wheneveryou’re getting hit in a spot — it just continually gets hit.” Smith, who was part of the Australia team that swepttheir home Ashes series against England 5-0 four years ago ,said he was determined to keep up the pressure on tourists. But he also warned his team-mates of the dangers involvedwith getting too far ahead of themselves. “We’ve now got an opportunity to keep winning.

That’sbeen my message to the boys, don’t worry about 5-0 at thisstage,” Smith said. “You’ve got to win this one first.” Smith said the MCG drop-in wicket looked flat meaninghard work for the bowlers. “It looks pretty flat. It doesn’t look like there will begreat deal of sideways movement, maybe a bit of reverse swingas the game goes on,” he said.

Meanwhile, batsman Peter Handscomb has been released fromthe Test squad to play for Melbourne Stars in their Big BashLeague game against Perth Scorchers in Perth on Boxing Day. Wicketkeeper Tim Paine has joined his team-mates attraining after his arrival into Melbourne was delayed byfamily health problems.

Australia – David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, UsmanKhawaja, Steve Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, TimPaine, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird.(AFP) PDSPDS12251128NNNN