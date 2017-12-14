Ashes 2017-18: ICC says `no evidence` of spot-fixing in Perth Test

Dubai: International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-corruption general manager Alex Marshall on Thursday downplayed recent reports of alleged attempts of spot-fixing in the third Ashes Test in Perth, saying that there is `no evidence `of the WACA match being corrupted.

Marshall’s statement comes in the wake of the recent report by a UK newspaper that two Indian bookies have offered to sell the details of rigged periods of play–which could be bet on to win millions of dollars—in the match between Australia and England in Perth.

However, the ICC’s anti-corruption unit expressed confidence that there was nothing to suggest the WACA Test had been compromised, nor there is any indication that players have had any contact with alleged fixers.

“From my initial assessment of the material, there is no evidence, either from The Sun (the UK newspaper) or via our own intelligence, to suggest the current Test Match has been corrupted. At this stage of the investigation, there is no indication that any players in this Test have been in contact with the alleged fixers,” he said.

The ICC further said that the world’s cricket governing body have taken the allegations extremely seriously and, therefore, has decided to launch an investigation into the matter.

“We have now received all materials relating to The Sun investigation. We take the allegations extremely seriously and they will be investigated by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit working with anti-corruption colleagues from Member countries,” said Marshall. “The allegations are wide ranging and relate to various forms cricket in several countries, including T20 tournaments. We will look closely at all the information as part of our investigation,” he added.

The UK newspaper had reported that a gang, who is working with an Australian called ‘the Silent Man’, was asking for upto to £138,000 to influence the game. It is also learned that no England players were named as being involved,however, the gang claimed to have recruited one former Australian cricketer.

Australia are currently leading the five-match Ashes series 2-0 against England. They will regain the coveted urn if they win any of the final three remaining matches.