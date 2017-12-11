Ashes 2017-18: England ‘tourists masquerading as cricketers’ panned by Aussie media

Sydney: England were dismissed as “tourists masquerading as cricketers” by Australia’s media which turned the screw today after Ben Duckett was fined for pouring beer over teammate Jimmy Anderson. Duckett was slapped with a reported £1,500 ($2,000) fine and will play no further part in the remaining England Lions matches following the late-night bar prank in Perth on Thursday. It plunged their already difficult tour into another crisis after wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow headbutted Australian Test opener Cameron Bancroft in a Perth bar during the tourists’ first night in Australia.

That followed star all-rounder Ben Stokes being suspendedfrom the Ashes campaign after an incident outside a Bristolnightclub in September that led to police investigations. England have so far lost the opening two Tests and havetheir work cut out in the third this week at Perth’s WACAGround, where they have not beaten Australia since 1978. “These English Contiki tourists masquerading ascricketers are about to seal their places in Ashes infamy,” Sydney Daily Telegraph said on its back page. Contiki is a tour company that caters for younger travellers and has earned a reputation for attracting thebooze-filled party crowd. The Telegraph stuck the knife in further with a blazingheadline “Perthetic”, adding: “Tour degenerates into farce asrudderless Poms face whitewash.”

The Sydney Morning Herald also jumped on the bandwagon, screaming “Teetering on the drink” on its back page in a storythat said their Ashes campaign was “again in disarray”. “It is the third time in four months that England’spreparations have been derailed by an alcohol-fuelledincident,” it wrote. – Drinking culture – Earlier in the tour, England cricket chief Andrew Strauss insisted there was no drinking culture in the team, but hestill slapped a midnight curfew on the Ashes tour.

The Duckett incident happened on the first night that thecurfew had been relaxed. The Australian newspaper spared England some of the morestrident criticism dished out by other media, and instead rana story highlighting the drinking on England’s 1986-87 tour toAustralia. That side featured the likes of Ian Botham, Allan Lamband David Gower, who enjoyed a tipple, but they still won theseries, and without a curfew.

“Mike Gatting’s squad got the job done, winning 2-1against Allan Border’s side while burning the candle at bothends,” the newspaper said, suggesting that currently England”do not have the troops to hang onto the Ashes urn”. While Australia’s media made the most of England’sproblems, coach Darren Lehmann played a much straighter bat onSunday, saying the alcohol-fuelled indiscretions were nolaughing matter. “I’ve been through all that, so no, I don’t have achuckle at that,” he told reporters. “You have those situations at various stages throughoutyour career. It’s not funny. “It’s a case of actually making sure you’re trying thebest you can to get your side prepared. For me, I don’t have achuckle at any of that.”