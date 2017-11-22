Ashes 2017-18: Can England breach Australian fortress to retain the urn?

It’s that time of the year again, where England will take on arch-rivals Australia for an Ashes series. The series has already created a lot of buzz and currently, England holds the Ashes by virtue of winning the 2015 series played in England and Wales by 3-2. The historical contests have a rich legacy and tradition and this time around it will be no different as both teams have fluctuated with their performance and it’s not certain who has the upper hand. The matches will be played at Brisbane, Adelaide (day/night), Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney. After the gruesome contests through the Australian summer, we will find out who captures the little urn and imposes their superiority.

Joe Root and Steven Smith might not come across as domineering figures, but both of them in recent times have taken the cricketing world by storm through sheer run making and both individuals have immense pride. England have been jolted a major blow as even before the first ball is bowled, the three lions have already lost the services of their charismatic all-rounder Ben Stokes (assault incident) and bookmakers have already given up on England. England will hope that their core players Alastair Cook (leading run scorer), Joe Root, James Anderson (leading wicket-taker), Stuart Broad step up to the plate and take the inexperienced players under their wings in face of extreme pressure both on and off the field.

The performance of the team will depend on how they tackle the Aussie team as well as the hostile media and England in 2006-07 and 2013-14 suffered humiliating whitewashes and since 1986-87 have only won one series captained by Andrew Strauss (2010-11) on Australian soil. Root will be captaining the team for the first time in an Ashes series and going by the steely character of the man he will take the bull by the horns and would tell his mates to give everything on the field and play fire with fire. The team has to quickly forget about Stokes’ absence and channelise their energy into taming the Kangaroos.

Australia, on the other hand, will be feeling the heat as the expectation of winning on home soil and regaining the urn will not be easy against fierce competition. Aussies at the last moment have tinkered with the team and have brought in players such as Cameron Bancroft (debut match at Brisbane), Shaun Marsh (yet another comeback) and Tim Paine (first Test since 2010) to give themselves the best chance of capturing the series. The one thing that Australia is head and shoulders above England is their much-wanted bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Patrick Cummins and Nathan Lyon. The pacers would be expected to make life difficult for the visitors with Starc and Cummins having the ability to bowl over 90 miles per hour and Hazlewood with his McGrath-esque nagging line and length.

Smith would remember the last series when certain Mitchell Johnson terrorised the poms with his extreme pace and aggression and set the tone for the series. The job of run-making will depend on Smith and David Warner against the guile and pace of varied England attack. Australian batters will be under pressure as recent times have shown their tendency to collapse and it would come down to holding their nerves.

The Ashes series is about defeating the old enemy at any cost and just like India vs Pakistan contests, it is more than just a cricket match. International cricket and passionate cricket enthusiasts all around the globe have been craving for a sizzling and hardcore contest and players from both sides (mostly baggy greens) have already started playing mind games (sledging and rhetoric) and despite Australia having a slight edge, no cricket pundit or expert would count England out and this series has the potential to become a modern-day classic and new legends will be made by the end of the series.

The first Test at Gabba, Brisbane is Australia’s territory as the hosts are undefeated since 1988 and if three lions want to win the series, then they will have to breach the fortress and whichever team is more hungry and passionate will end up triumphant at the end of the series. It is the Ashes where the legacies are created and nothing tastes better than pulling one over the old enemy.