Asghar Afghan mocks Shahid Afridi for second ball duck in APL 2018 league, watch video of his celebration

Instead of performing, Shahid Afridi recently had to watch his own celebratory move when he was mocked by another player in Afghanistan Premier League 2018. This happened when Afridi was caught on duck on the second ball while playing for Paktia Panthers.

This happened during the 10th over of the APL 2018 league match between Paktia Panthers and Kandahar Knights at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah in UAE. Afridi came into to bat in the 10th over which was being bowled by Waqar Salamkheil. Known for his long distance sixes, Afridi tried to pull the second ball he played for six, however, he was caught by Afghanistan national team skipper Asghar Afghan. Later, Asghar Afghan mocked Afridi’s celebratory move. Have a look at the video below.

Till now, Afridi has largely failed to perform in the APL 2018 league. With the bat, he has scored 1, 19, 1* and 0 in four matches he played. With the ball, he has only bagged 2 wickets.