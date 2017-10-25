Arun hints at segregating bowlers for Tests and ODIs

Pune : India’s bowling coach Bharath Arun has made it clear that Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are first choice for Test matches while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are preferred option for limited overs format.

“If you look at Shami and Yadav, they are your number one Test bowlers. And Bhuveshwar (Kumar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah have been exceptional and have all the skills to do well in ODI competitions,” Arun gave a peek into the mind of the team management.”With the volume of cricket India is going to play, it is very important that we have pool of bowlers to choose from so that they remain fresh for every form of the game that we play,” explained Arun at pre-match media conference. Keeping in mind that Umesh and Shami will have a role to play in red-ball cricket, the team management wanted the Test bowlers to play Ranji Trophy. “We encourage them (the bowlers) to play first class cricket. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have been playing first-class cricket and Shami has done pretty well for Bengal (10 wickets from 2 games),” Arun said. Workload management has been a priority, the former India medium pacer said. “Too much or too little of bowling is not good for the bowlers. So, we need to ensure where they bowl enough and play enough number of matches so that they stay fit and sharp when we require them,” the bowling coach opined. Arun also heaped praise on young spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal saying he was happy with the way they have performed and going for runs in one odd match won’t trouble them. “Well with these two boys (Chahal and Yadav) have done exceptionally well for us and we would like to take a good look at them before we could come up on a combination for the World Cup. So, so far they have shaped exceptionally well,” he said.