Arthur Morris inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame

Sydney : Former Australia cricketer Arthur Morris was on Tuesday inducted into the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame by ex-skipper Steve Waugh during the tea break on the opening day of the third Test between Australia and Pakistan here.

Morris, who became the 82nd player to be inducted into the ICC CRicket Hall of Fame, was given the honour posthumously. His wife Judith Morris received a personalised cap from Waugh, himself an ICC Cricket Hall of Famer. Cricket Australia Chairman David Peever was also present at the occasion.

Mrs Morris said, according to a release: “It is a great honour to be receiving this award, which brings in a flood of memories along with it. I thank the ICC for recognising my husband’s contribution to cricket by inducting him into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.”

Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Bedi, Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble are the Indians in the elite list.–IANS