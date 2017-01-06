Arthur ‘frustrated’ with team’s fielding

Karachi: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has been frustrated with the fielding mishaps done by his team in the first two days of the third and final Test against Australia being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Pakistan head coach was captured with his head in his hands after one of the many mishaps during Australia’s first innings which they declared at 538-8.

“It’s very, very, very frustrating, we can’t work any harder on our fielding,” Arthur was quoted as saying by the Dawn. “We catch balls continuously and [fielding coach] Steve Rixon works the guys continuously hard.”

“We set ourselves hell of a high standards, I make no apologies for that, and we’ve fallen well short in the fielding department,” he added.

The South African also said that the team’s inability to create pressure for the Australian batters and David Warner’s explosive start to the Test with a century inside the first session were other contributing factors to his team’s parlous position in the match.–ANI