Arsenal through, Everton bows out

Paris : Arsenal reached the Europa League last-32 as Everton crashed out and Patrice Evra was red-carded for a karate kick at one of his own Marseille fans — before the match had even started.

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal fought out a drab 0-0 draw with Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates but the point was enough to make sure of qualifying for the knockout round with two games to spare in Group H.

Jack Wilshere, overlooked by England Manager Gareth Southgate earlier in the day, had the best chance but saw a second-half effort cleared off the line.

The result allowed the Gunners to stretch their unbeaten home run in all competitions to 16 games.

“If you can’t win the game, don’t lose it. We’re not delighted with the point, but we’ll take it,” said Wilshere.

Veteran Marseille defender Evra was sent off after launching a karate-style kick at one of his team’s own supporters before the match against Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal.

Former Manchester United star Evra, 36, was engaged in a heated exchange with a group of fans from an area reserved for around 500 Marseille supporters before aiming a head-high left-footed kick at one of them. “Pat has experience, and he must not react, it’s obvious,” said Marseille coach Rudi Garcia whose side lost 1-0 and had Boubacar Kamara sent off three minutes from time.