Arsenal stand in way of Pep’s first Man City title

London : Pep Guardiola is anxious to play down suggestions that winning his first piece of silverware for Manchester City in League Cup final against Arsenal would herald a period of dominance.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach takes his side to Wembley with the Premier League title virtually in the bag and a place in the Champions League quarter-finals looking certain. But despite City’s dominance this season, Guardiola will be eager to get his hands on a trophy, even if it would have been fourth on the list of his priorities when the campaign began. City are clear favourites to beat Arsenal but Arsene Wenger’s men have made a habit of cup success in recent years, winning the FA Cup in three of the past four seasons. Defeat for City could lead to anti-climax as it would follow hot on the heels of their FA Cup exit at the hands of Wigan Athletic — ending their quest for an historic quadruple.