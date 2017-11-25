Arsenal run out of ammo – Gunned down by Germany’s Cologne in Europa League

Berlin : Sehrou Guirassy’s sole goal of the match helped German football club Cologne beat Arsenal London 1-0 in UEFA Europa League’s group stage.

Cologne keep their chances alive to progress into the next round of the Europa League as Sehrou Guirassy’s second-half penalty on Thursday night shocked English Premier League (EPL) giants Arsenal 1-0.

From the kick off, both teams exchanged attacks in an evenly balanced opening period as Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles tested Cologne’s goalkeeper Timo Horn from a sharp angle.

Meanwhile, Jhon Cordoba’s effort forced visiting goalkeeper David Ospina to make a save just a moment later.

As the match progressed, Arsenal grabbed the reins and pressed the Billy Goats into the defence. Cologne custodian Horn had to defuse Jack Wilshere’s header before Arsenal worked out the best chance of the first half when Francis Coquelin rattled the left post at the half-hour mark.

After the restart, both teams struggled to produce clear-cut opportunities. Milos Jojic assisted Guirassy with a build-up play but the striker failed to overcome Arsenal goalie Ospina from a promising position in the 60th minute.

However, Cologne’s Guirassy remained in the thick off things as Mathieu Debuchy felled him inside the box three minutes later. Guirassy stepped up and converted the penalty to break the deadlock.

Cologne were unable to gain momentum despite the opener while the visitors from London pressed frenetically for the equaliser. Nevertheless, the hosts were able to protect their narrow lead to the end.

In Belgrade, Serbia’s Partizan beat the Young Boys from Switzerland 2-1 to seal qualification for the next stage.

Tawamba scored the first goal in the 12th minute of Thursday’s match after catching the ball with his head following a free-throw, while Moumi Ngmaleu set the score even in the 25th minute after a poorly defended corner kick, sealing the half-time draw, reports Xinhua.

However, Ozegovic scored in the 53rd minute after a counter-attack from Red Star, evading the possibility that this match would end as well as the first one between two teams this year that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Partizan is second in Group B behind Dinamo Kyev with two victories, two draws and one lost match.

This will be the first spring in some of the European competitions after 13 years for the team, but before that, they will meet Dinamo Kiev in the sixth match day of the group stage in December.