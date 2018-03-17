Arsenal, Atletico through

Moscow : Spanish football giants Atletico Madrid secured their berth in the Europa League quarter-finals by rolling over Lokomotiv Moscow 5-1 with a double tally from Fernando Torres in a match that the Rojiblancos dominated from beginning to end.

The Spanish side, one of the big favourites to win the tournament, refused to get distracted by the cold weather or the snow and gave the Russians a royal beating on Thursday.

Angel Correa began Atletico’s goal count in the 16th minute, but Maciej Rybus responded four minutes later with Lokomotiv’s only goal in the game.

Saul Aiguez opened the second half by breaking the tie in the 47th minute before Torres scored his two g

Goals — coming on a penalty in the 65th minute and the second in the 70th minute — and then Antoine Griezmann sealed the victory with the fifth goal five minutes before regulation time. Borussia Dortmund, one of three former European champions to reach the last 16, failed to join them though after a 0-0 draw at Salzburg condemned them to a 2-1 aggregate loss.

Arsenal completed a 5-1 aggregate victory over seven-time European champions AC Milan, winning 3-1 on the night in north London after the Italians had scored first.

Hakan Calhanoglu’s stunning strike put Milan ahead but the lead lasted only four minutes as Danny Welbeck was awarded a highly-dubious penalty, falling to the ground despite apparently no contact from Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez. Welbeck converted the 39th minute penalty and added a late header after Granit Xhaka’s goal had put the tie beyond Milan.

Victory meant Arsenal snapped a seven-year run of last-16 exits in Europe – all in the Champions League.

Lazio looked vulnerable going into their second leg against Dynamo Kiev after being held 2-2 at home but goals from former Liverpool midfielder Lucas and Stefan de Vrij earned them an impressive 2-0victory.

Salzburg stretched their unbeaten run in Europe to 19 games and became the first Austrian club to reach the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

Leipzig reached the last eight with a 1-1 draw at 2008 UEFA Cup winners Zenit St Petersburg to claim a 3-2 aggregate win.

Frenchman Jean-Kevin Augustin gave Leipzig the lead midway through the first half with a crisp shot but Sebastian Driussi levelled on the night for Zenit.

Portugal’s Sporting needed an extra-time header from Rodrigo Battaglia to seal a 3-2 aggregate win over Slovakia’s Viktoria Plzen after the hosts had forced the additional period with goals by Marek Bakos.

Battaglia’s effort spared the blushes of Bas Dost who missed a penalty for Sporting at the end of normal time.

Olympique Lyonnais’s hopes of reaching the final to be staged in their home stadium were ended by CSKA Moscow.

Lyon won the first leg 1-0 away but a 3-2 defeat in the return sent them out on away goals – Aleksandr Golovin, Ahmed Musa and Pontus Wernbloom were all on target for the Russians.

Mariano Diaz’s goal for Lyon in the 71st minute made it 3-3 on aggregate but the hosts needed another and substitute Myziane Maolida could not oblige, fluffing a stoppage-time chance.