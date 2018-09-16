Arjun on target in Oscar SSE win
Mumbai : Oscar SSE worked hard and managed to score a narrow 1-0 win against KSA Ambitious Football Academy in a Boys’ Under-16 match of the Rustomjee-MDFA Yuva President League 2018-19 and played at the Cooperage ground.
In an evenly contested encounter, Arjun Mehta netted the all-important winning goal to secure Oscar SSE’s victory.
In another match, Milan Football Academy dominated play from the start and went on to register a thumping 6-0 win against VV Theresarian.
Striker Avichal Sharma led the charge with two goals, while Soham Bane, Naman Kaul, Mohit Soni and Hayden Alvares contributed with a goal each to complete the margin of victory.
Results – Boys’ Under-16: Oscar SSE 1 (Arjun Mehta 1) beat KSA Ambitious Football Academy 0.
Milan FA 6 (Avichal Sharma 2, Soham Bane 1, Naman Kaul 1, Mohit Soni 1, Hayden Alvares 1) beat VV Teresarian 0.
Football Leader Academy 2 (Nikhil Gupta 2) beat Rudra Football Academy 1 (Mayank Paulchoudhdary 1).
Pro Team 2 (Sandeep Khana 1, Akash Raghunandan 1) drew with Dadar XI 2 (Sachin Hate 1, Neil Louis 1).