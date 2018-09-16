Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Sports / Arjun on target in Oscar SSE win

Arjun on target in Oscar SSE win

— By FPJ SPORTS DESK | Sep 16, 2018 12:15 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai : Oscar SSE worked hard and managed to score a narrow 1-0 win against KSA Ambitious Football Academy in a Boys’ Under-16 match of the Rustomjee-MDFA Yuva President League 2018-19 and played at the Cooperage ground.

  In an evenly contested encounter, Arjun Mehta netted the all-important winning goal to secure Oscar SSE’s victory.

In another match, Milan Football Academy dominated play from the start and went on to register a thumping 6-0 win against VV Theresarian.


 Striker Avichal Sharma led the charge with two goals, while Soham Bane, Naman Kaul, Mohit Soni and Hayden Alvares contributed with a goal each to complete the margin of victory.

Results – Boys’ Under-16: Oscar SSE 1 (Arjun Mehta 1) beat KSA Ambitious Football Academy 0.

Milan FA 6 (Avichal Sharma 2, Soham Bane 1, Naman Kaul 1, Mohit Soni 1, Hayden Alvares 1) beat VV Teresarian 0.

Football Leader Academy 2 (Nikhil Gupta 2) beat Rudra Football Academy 1 (Mayank Paulchoudhdary 1).

Pro Team 2 (Sandeep Khana 1, Akash Raghunandan 1) drew with Dadar XI 2 (Sachin Hate 1, Neil Louis 1).

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…