Argentina coach asks for ‘forgiveness’, Messi’s nightmare as hopes fade

Nizhniy Novgorod : Jorge Sampaoli begged for forgiveness from Argentina’s fans after a 3-0 drubbing by Croatia left Lionel Messi’s World Cup dreams hanging by a thread.

Second-half goals from Ante Rebic — the first from a horrendous error by Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero — Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic sealed a deserved victory for the European side and ensured their passage into the last 16.

A contrite Sampaoli said the rout was his fault entirely and apologised to supporters left in tears in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium on the banks of the River Volga.

“First and foremost, I would beg for their forgiveness, especially those who came great distances to see Argentina,” said the softly spoken Sampaoli.

“I am responsible for this result but I was as dreamy-eyed as the fans.”

The Group D defeat means Argentina, one of the pre-tournament favourites and defeated finalists in 2014, are on the brink of a humiliating first-round exit.

They have just one point from two games and will certainly have to beat Nigeria in their final outing to have any chance of avoiding elimination.

But for Argentina — and Messi — the recriminations over such a poor performance began within seconds of the final whistle.

“After they scored we were emotionally broken and we didn’t have any footballing arguments to change the course of events.”

He said his team did not “gel” and plans to feed Messi with more of the ball failed.

Asked why he made three changes to his team and played a 3-4-3 system, Sampaoli said he thought this was the best way to put pressure on Croatia. But admitted he had got it wrong.

Croatia took the lead after Caballero chipped a clearance straight to Rebic, who lashed home a thunderous volley in the 53rd minute.

Real Madrid star Modric then scored an electrifying 80th-minute goal before Messi’s Barcelona team-mate Rakitic netted a third after Croatia sliced apart Argentina’s hapless defence in injury time.

Messi sloped off down the tunnel in Nizhny Novgorod with his head bowed, knowing Argentina face the humiliation of a group-stage exit.

The tournament is likely to lose the man who — along with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo — has dominated and defined football for a decade.

Messi is just days short of his 31st birthday. We may be witnessing him on football’s biggest stage for the final time — a talent curiously unfulfilled at international level despite his astonishing feats for his club.

The party at the Buenos Aires fanzone fell flat as a crowd expecting a Messi-inspired Argentina revival could only watch in horror at as the nadir of Nizhny Novgorod unfolded.

“We lost very badly, they really humiliated us this time,” said 22-year-old Joaquin.

“And now, on top of that, we’re depending on Nigeria!”

For even the most passionate fans here, that seems a tall order now.

Lionel Messi came in for particular criticism after an under-par performance.

“Messi, who keeps winning for Barcelona, who continues to deliver triumph after triumph for Barce-lona, has given us nothing but defeats and sadness,” said an angry Miguel Angel Gutierrez, 50, wearing an “Albiceleste” wig.

But this was no party in Buenos Aires as fans young and old hid their sky blue-and-white painted faces in their hands, the classic reflexes of cinemagoers at a horror movie.

Some wept and others hugged each other like survivors at a disaster scene. One man stood and gestured angrily at the big screen as passes went astray on the pitch in Russia.

The World Cup was supposed to provide a glitzy distraction for Argentines who have seen their purchasing power steadily eroded by subsidy cuts, IMF-inspired reforms, and a crippled national currency.

“We are very sad because it’s all wrong! Just look at the dollar, we are very tired of everything. We trusted in this team,” a despondent Alfredo Dominguez, 48, said from under his blue-and-white-striped hat, which said “Messi 10”.

Zulma Suarez smiled sadly and sighed as she reflected on the shattered hopes of a nation that has already suffered through a 1-1 draw with Iceland in its first game.

“I thought we would get there, that it would get easier as we went along. But well, as an Argentine, I feel my country in my heart.”