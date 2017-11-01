Apte, Contractor recall CK’s bravery

Mumbai : Former Test openers Madhav Apte and Nari Contractor on Tuesday recalled CK Nayudu’s contribution to the game in India on his 122nd birth anniversary.

Both of them fondly narrated an anecdote from a domestic match where Nayudu went on to score a half century with a broken tooth after being hit on the face. Nayudu, born on October 31,1895, was India’s first Test captain.

A book titled ‘A Colonel Destined to Lead’ on Naidu is being penned by Aditya Bhushan, the cover of which was launched at the CCI here by Apte and Contractor. “Dattu Phadkar bowled a bouncer, CK stepped out and lost his tooth. I was fielding and we all ran up to him. He shoved us away, took stance again, batted and batted to make 60 odd runs, including a couple of sixes. His partner at that time was Mamasaheb (MM) Jagdale,” recalled Apte, who played seven Test matches for India. “And don’t touch me he (Nayudu) said, took out his handkerchief, picked up the tooth which had fallen down, put it in his pocket, continued and scored over 60 runs,” quipped Contractor. Saying that fitness mattered to “CK” a lot, Contractor described Nayudu as a “strict” captain.