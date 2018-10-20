APL 2018 semi-final 2: Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers; FPJ’s dream 11 prediction, LIVE streaming, where to watch in India

Here we are at the 2nd semi-final of Afghanistan Premier League (APL). Kabul Zwanan will take on Paktia Panthers in another possible thrilling APL encounter. The two teams will face each other for third time this season. The two teams showed amazing performance to make it to the big stage. Both the teams have fancied their chances of winning. Panthers had a decent game under captain Mohammad Shahzad. Batting is their real backup since start of the tournament.

On the other hand, Zwanan showed equally good show to make it to the semis under Rashid Khan’s captaincy. Kabul also have a decent batting line with Luke Ronchi, Colin Ingram and Laurie Evans leading the batting department. Here’s all you need to know about Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers APL 2nd semi-final.

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Mohammad Shahzad, Samiullah Shenwari, Cameron Delport, Colin Ingram, Hazratullah Zazai, Shahid Afridi, Rashid Khan, Shahidullah Kamal, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Muslim Musa and Wayne Parnell