APL 2018 Match 8: Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights; Live Cricket Score; FPJ’s dream XI prediction, LIVE streaming, where to watch in India

Aiming for third win, Kabul Zwanan will take on Kandahar Knights in APL 2018 encounter match number eight. The inaugural edition of APL is shaping up amazingly and audiences are getting more inclined towards it with excitement. Kabul, till now, have lost only once. Coming to this match, Kabul will look to settle but they need to work more to keep their winning momentum going. Its captain, Rashid Khan, is leading from the front with his all-round performance. The team also has one of the best batting line-ups, which can put up a good score.

On the other hand, Kandahar are yet to register a victory. They lost both their opening two games. The side has a pretty decent batting unit but they have failed to fire, which has made the team’s situation worse. In the batting department, for Kandahar, Karim Sadiq’s poor form is making job difficult for the side. Here’s all you need to know about Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights APL match 8 encounter:

LIVE telecast of Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights APL match 8 will be shown on these channels.

Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights match 8 will LIVE telecast on D Sport. The match will start from 5:30 pm IST

Where can you watch online LIVE streaming of Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights APL match 8?

Online LIVE streaming of Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights APL match 8 will be available on Jio TV.

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Karim Sadiq, Laurie Evans, Hazratullah Zazai, Paul Stirling, Asghar Afghan, Rashid Khan, Kevin O’Brien, Fareed Ahmad, Amir Hamza, Waqar Salamkheil, Sayed Shirzad