APL 2018 Match 17: Balkh Legends vs Nangarhar Leopards; FPJ’s dream 11 prediction, LIVE streaming, where to watch in India

In the 17th match of the ongoing Afghanistan Premier League 2018, Balkh Legends will play against Nangarhar Leopards. The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in UAE.

Balkh Legends is presently on the top of the points table with 10 points. Balkh has lost only one match and they are among the strongest teams in Afghanistan Premier League 2018. The Mohammad Nabi-led team has Chris Gayle, often considered among the most dangerous openers in T20 matches. In the previous encounter between Balkh Legends and Nangarhar Leopards, the former defeated the latter by 25 runs. They will look to repeat the same performance today too and end the match with victory.

On the other hand, Balkh Legends is on the fourth position in points table. Since it’s the last week of the tournament, Legends’ skipper Ben Cutting will have to do something so his team is able to qualify for playoffs. Balkh Legends will aim to win rest of the matches and give their best performance today.

LIVE telecast of Balkh Legends vs Nangarhar Leopards APL match 17 will be shown on these channels.

Balkh Legends vs Nangarhar Leopards match 17 will LIVE telecast on D Sport. The match will start from 9:30 pm IST

Where can you watch online LIVE streaming of Balkh Legends vs Nangarhar Leopards APL match 17?

Online LIVE streaming of Balkh Legends vs Nangarhar Leopards APL match 17 will be available on Jio TV.

FPJ’s dream XI prediction:

Chris Gayle, Mohammad Nabi, Dilshan Munaweera, Abdullah Mazari, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Anton Devcich, Rahmat Shah, Ben Cutting, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mitchell McClenaghan.