APL 2018 Match 16: Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Kings; FPJ’s dream 11 prediction, LIVE streaming, where to watch in India

After a day’s rest, APL is all set to get back in action. As APL is now in its last week. Hence, the week is expected to be full of thrilling encounters. In the match 16, Kabul Zwanan will lock horns against Kandahar Knights. When the last time two met, it was a thrilling encounter which went till the last ball. And in the end, Kabul won the match by a margin of 2 runs. Rashid Khan would be hoping to get his team in semifinal. Batting is their strength but needs to work on their bowling. Skipper Rashid would also hope to get back in form as it was the big worry for the team.

On the other hand, Kandahar is still fighting hard to make it to the semifinal. Looking back at both the teams’ last encounter, the latest one is expected to be a close affair. Kandahar have lost 4 of 5 matches and are on the brink of exit. Here’s all you need to know about Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights APL match 16:

Click here for Live Scorecard of APL 2018 Match 16: Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights

LIVE telecast of Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights APL match 16 will be shown on these channels.

Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights match 16 will LIVE telecast on D Sport. The match will start from 9:30 pm IST

Where can you watch online LIVE streaming of Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights APL match 16?

Online LIVE streaming of Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights APL match 16 will be available on Jio TV

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Luke Ronchi, Laurie Evans, Hazratullah Zazai, Brendon McCullum, Ashgar Afghan, Rashid Khan, Karim Sadiq, Karim Janat, Wayne Parnell, Muslim Musa and Sayed Shirzad.