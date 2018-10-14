APL 2018 Match 15: Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers; FPJ’s dream 11 prediction, LIVE streaming, where to watch in India

In the doubleheader of the day, Nangarhar Leopards will take on Paktia Panthers. Both the teams have very well balanced side and thus is expected to be a close game. While Panthers are placed at the top of table, Leopards, after losing 3 games are returning back with a win against Kabul Zwanan. Panthers in the opening games faced defeat at the hands of Zwanan’s but later managed to win back-to-back games. Coming against Leopards, Panthers would be eyeing to register another win to consolidate their position at the top.

On the other hand, Leopards have just two games to play and would be looking to continue their momentum going. The team have some big names but failed to maintain a decent level of consistency. Here’s all you need to know about Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers APL game:

Click here for Live Scorecard of APL 2018 Match 15: Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers

LIVE telecast of Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers APL match 15 will be shown on these channels.

Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers match 15 will LIVE telecast on D Sport. The match will start from 5:30 pm IST

Where can you watch online LIVE streaming of Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers APL match 15?

Online LIVE streaming of Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers APL match 15 will be available on Jio TV.

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Anton Devcich, Ben Cutting, Johnson Charles, Sikander Raza, Rahmat Shah, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb-Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zahir Khan