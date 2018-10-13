APL 2018 Match 13: Kandahar Knights vs Nangarhar Leopards; Live Cricket Score; FPJ’s dream XI prediction, LIVE streaming, where to watch in India

Kandahar Knights lost the last match against Paktia Panthers. Paul Stirling only scored 1 run and totally out of form in this series. Brendon McCullum on the other hand also not performing well so the main reason for the loss is the top-order failure in the batting. Sayed Shirzad only picked 4 wickets in the last match. Nangarhar Leopards won the last match against Kabul Zwanan by 15 runs. Anton Devcich scored 77 runs for 46 balls. Johnson Charles also partnered with him and scored 43 runs in 27 balls. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rahmat Shah each picked 3 wickets.

LIVE telecast of Kandahar Knights vs Nangarhar Leopards APL match 13 will be shown on these channels.

Kandahar Knights vs Nangarhar Leopards match 9 will LIVE telecast on D Sport. The match will start from 5:30 pm IST

Where can you watch online LIVE streaming of Kandahar Knights vs Nangarhar Leopards APL match 13?

Online LIVE streaming of Kandahar Knights vs Nangarhar Leopards APL match 13 will be available on Jio TV.

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Paul Stirling, Riki Wessels (WK), Brendon McCullum, Ashgar Afghan (C), Nasir Jamal, Anton Devcich, Johnson Charles, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Imran Janat, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Ben Cutting