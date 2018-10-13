APL 2018 Match 12: Balkh Legends vs Paktia Panthers; Live Cricket Score; FPJ’s dream XI prediction, LIVE streaming, where to watch in India

Balkh Legends take on Paktia Panthers in the 12th match of the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League. The two teams will clash with each other on Saturday at 17:30 IST. Balkh and Paktia have already played each other once. On Wednesday, the Panthers won by a margin of 37 runs.

The Paktia skipper Mohammad Shahzad has scored 162 runs from three matches at a strike-rate of 178.02. Chris Gayle has been attracting quite a lot of attention in the last few days. Even as West Indies skipper Jason Holder feels he is ‘tapering off’ slightly, the Caribbean stalwart is in no mood to throw in the towel just yet. Coming into the APL on the back of a List-A ton for Jamaica, he has added a couple of sparkling 20s before succumbing.

After three games, Balkh Legends are tied on points with Kabul Zwanan, by wining this they can top the board. They have registered three wins while losing only to Paktia Panthers and would come out charge to avenge the loss.

On the other hand, Paktia Panthers are third on the APL points table with two wins. They lost their first match but collected two wins on the bounce thereafter. Having flattened Balkh Legends earlier in the competition, the Panthers would look to make it 2-0.

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Mohammad Shahzad (c) (wk), Chris Gayle, Colin Munro, Cameron Delport, Ryan ten Doeschate, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Shahid Afridi, Gulbadin Naib, Isuru Udana and Mirwais Ashraf