APL 2018 Match 11: Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards, Live Cricket Score; FPJ’s dream 11 prediction, LIVE streaming, where to watch in India

In the 2nd match of the day, Kabul Zwanan will lock horns with Nangarhar Leopards. Earlier, when the two teams played against each other, Kabul-led by spinner Rashid Khan emerged victorious. So far, Kabul have won 3 matches, losing 1 and are placed at the top of the points table. Coming again against Leopards, Zwanan would looking to continue the winning streak to be at the top. Their opener Laurie Evans has been a surprise package so far in the tournament.

On the other hand, Leopards have won 1, losing 3 games. Their last match against Kabul didn’t go as they expected as Zwanan clinched a close victory. Coming to this match, Leopards need to win all the upcoming matches to qualify for the next round. Here’s all you need to know about Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards APL match:

Click here for Live Scorecard of APL 2018 Match 11: Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards

LIVE telecast of Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards APL match 11 will be shown on these channels.

Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards match 11 will LIVE telecast on D Sport. The match will start from 5:30 pm IST

Where can you watch online LIVE streaming of Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards APL match 11?

Online LIVE streaming of Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards APL match 11 will be available on Jio TV.

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Luck Ronchi, Laurie Evans, Hazratullah Zazai, Anton Devcich, Javed Ahmadi, Ben Cutting, Rashid Khan, Rahmat Shah, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Wayne Parnell, Muslim Musa