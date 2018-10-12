APL 2018 Match 10: Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers; Live Cricket Score; FPJ’s dream 11 prediction, LIVE streaming, where to watch in India

In the 10th game of Afghanistan Premier League 2018, Kandahar Knights and Paktia Panthers will lock horns. While Panthers will be aiming to register another victory, Knights would be aiming to register their first win in the ongoing season.

It will be a thrilling encounter between the two, especially for Knights as for them, there will be a lot at stake. Knights have lost three of their matches and are placed at the bottom of points table. Despite performing well, Knights failed to get the momentum going. For Panthers, the side is doing well under skipper Mohammad Shahzad, who is leading from the front. So far, Panthers have won all three matches. Here’s all you need to know about Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers APL match:

Click here for Live Scorecard of APL 2018 Match 10: Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers

LIVE telecast of Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers APL match 10 will be shown on these channels.

Where can you watch online LIVE streaming of Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers APL match 10?

Online LIVE streaming of Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers APL match 10 will be available on Jio TV.

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Mohammad Shahzad, Paul Stirling, Cameron Delport, Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan, Brendon McCullum, Sikandar Raza, Zia-ur Rahman Sharifi, Isuru Udana, Sharafudding Ashraf, Sayed Shirzad