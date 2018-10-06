APL 2018: Kandahar Kings vs Nangarhar Leopards FPJ’s dream XI prediction, LIVE streaming, where to watch in India

Afghanistan Premier League is all set to commence from today, and it will be a double-header on Day 1. In the 2nd match of Day 1, Kandahar Knights will take on Nangarhar Leopards. Kandahar side will be led by Asghar Afghan and Nangarhar will be captained by Ben Cutting till their regular skipper Andre Russell arrives. The first game will be an interesting one as both the team would look to get the combinations right.

In the first match itself, Nangarhar Leopards received a big jolt as Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal will miss the opening encounter due to injury. On the other hand, Kandahar has big hitters like Brendon McCullum, Ashgar Afghan, Kevin O Brien, who can fire to put up a big score. But Nangarhar has a strong batting line compared to Kandahar as they have Andre Fletcher. Their bowling also quite settle and is enough to put pressure on the oppositions. Here’s all you need to know about Kandahar Knights vs Nangarhar Leopards match:

LIVE telecast of Kandahar Kings vs Nangarhar Leopards APL match 2 will be shown on these channels.

Kandahar Kings vs Nangarhar Leopards match 2 will LIVE telecast on D Sport. The match will start from 9:30 pm IST

Where you can watch online LIVE streaming of Kandahar Kings vs Nangarhar Leopards APL match 2?

Online LIVE streaming of Kandahar Kings vs Nangarhar Leopards APL match 2 will be available on Jio TV.

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Shafiqullah Shafaq, Brendon McCullum, Ben Cutting, Tymal Mills, Amir Hamza, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Andre Fletcher, Ben Cutting, Paul Stirling, Zahir Khan and Rahmat Shah.