APL 2018: Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers FPJ’s dream XI prediction, LIVE streaming, where to watch in India

Inaugural edition of Afghanistan Premier League (APL) is all set to kick start from today at Dubai’s Sharjah Stadium. In the opening encounter, Paktia Panthers will lock horns against Kabul Zwanan. Kabul side will be led by Rashid Khan, while wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad will lead Paktia Panthers. It will first experience for both the players when it comes to leading the side, however, Rashid had the national team during 2018 ICC World Cup qualifier in absence of skipper Asghar Stanikzai.

Both teams are looking good on papers. Kabul team will bank on their strong batting line-up which has likes of Luke Ronchi, Colin Ingram. Their bowling department will be led by Rashid Khan who earlier was impressive during the Asia Cup. On the other hand, Panthers have pretty good batting line-up Luke Wright, Mohammad Shahzad, Ihnsanullah Zanat and Cameron Delport. For bowling, they will bank of Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perea who will also be their go-to bowlers. Here’s all you need to know about APL match 1 between Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers:

LIVE telecast of Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers APL match 1 will be shown on these channels.

Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers match 1 will LIVE telecast on D Sport. The match will start from 9:30 pm IST

Where you can watch online LIVE streaming of Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers APL match 1?

Online LIVE streaming of Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers APL match 1 will be available on Jio TV.

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Mohammad Shahzad, Cameron Delport, Hazrat Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Shahid Afridi, Samiullah Shenwari, Colin Ingram, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmanullah Garbaz, Rashid Khan, Farid Malik