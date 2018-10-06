APL 2018: Afghanistan Premier League 2018! Schedule, teams, live streaming; where to watch on TV in India

Afghanistan has shown the passion for cricket to the world through some iconic performances in recent times. The way Afghan players played in the Asia Cup 2018, everyone was amazed to see their strength in the game of cricket. Afghanistan impressed everyone by defeating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2018, along with ending a match in tie against India.

Now, Afghanistan’s cricket is embarking on a new journey with the first edition of Afghanistan Premier League 2018 (APL 2018). The APL 2018 tournament will be conducted in UAE (United Arab Emirates). A total of 23 matches will be played between October 5 and 21, 2018. A total of five teams are participating in the tournament. The matches can be seen on D Sports. The live streaming of the matches can be seen on Jio TV.

Many well-known in players like Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Ryan ten Doeschate, Thisara Perera and Andre Russell are going to be part of the tournament.

Below is the full schedule of Afghanistan Premier League 2018.

Date Time (IST) Match 5 October 2018 9:30 pm IST Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers 6 October 2018 5:30 pm IST Kandahar Kings vs Nangarhar Leopards 6 October 2018 9:30 pm IST Balkh Legends vs Kabul Zwanan 7 October 2018 5:30 pm IST Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers 7 October 2018 9:30 pm IST Balkh Legend vs Kandahar Kings 9 October 2018 9:30 pm IST Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards 10 October 2018 9:30 pm IST Balkh Legends vs Paktia Panthers 11 October 2018 5:30 pm IST Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Kings 11 October 2018 9:30 pm IST Balkh Legends vs Nangarhar Leopards 12 October 2018 5:30 pm IST Kandahar Kings vs Paktia Panthers 12 October 2018 9:30 pm IST Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards 13 October 2018 5:30 pm IST Balkh Legends vs Paktia Panthers 13 October 2018 9:30 pm IST Kandahar Kings vs Nangarhar Leopards 14 October 2018 5:30 pm IST Balkh Legends vs Kabul Zwanan 14 October 2018 9:30 pm IST Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers 16 October 2018 9:30 pm IST Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Kings 17 October 2018 5:30 pm IST Balkh Legends vs Nangarhar Leopards 17 October 2018 9:30 pm IST Kandahar Kings vs Paktia Panthers 18 October 2018 5:30 pm IST Balkh Legends vs Kandahar Kings 18 October 2018 9:30 pm IST Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers 19 October 2018 9:30 pm IST Semi Final 1 20 October 2018 9:30 pm IST Semi Final 2 21 October 2018 9:30 pm IST Final

Below are the squads of the five teams which are going to take part in APL 2018.

Kabul Zwanan Squad: Rashid Khan, Luke Ronchi, Hazrat Zazai, Colin Ingram, Farid Malik, Javed Ahmadi, Sohail Tanveer, Laurie Evans, Wayne Parnell, Shahidullah Kamal, Muslim Musa, Afsar Zazai, Mohammad Asghar Hotak, Zahir Shirzad, Shawkat Zaman.

Balkh Legends Squad: Chris Gayle, Colin Munro, Mohammad Nabi, Ravi Bopara, Aftab Alam, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Irfan, Ben Laughlin, Kamran Akmal, Qais Ahmad, Usman Ghani, Ikram Ali Khil, Ryan ten Doeschate, Tariq Stanikzai, Fitratullah Khawry, Samiullah Salarzai, Farhan Zakhil.

Paktia Panthers Squad: Shahid Afridi, Thisara perera, Mohammad Shahzad, Cameron Delport, Samiullah Shenwari, Chris Jordan, Faheem Ashraf, Luke Wright, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Zia ur Rahman, Calum MacLeod, Tahir Adil, Fazal Zazai, Zia ur Rahman Morkel.

Nangarhar Leopards Squad: Andre Russel, Tamim Iqbal, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ben Cutting, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Najib Tarakai, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Hafeez, Rahmat Shah, Naveen ul Haq, Zahir Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fazal Haq, Nasrat Qureshi, Khaybar Omar.

Kandahar Knights Squad: Brendon McCullum, Wahab Riaz, Asghar Stanikzai, Paul Sterling, Kevin O’Brien, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Tymal Mills, Sam Billings, Iftikhar Ahmad, Hamza Hotak, Karim Sadiq, Sayed Shirzad, Mohammad Naveed, Waqar Salamkhel, Abdul Baqi, Waqarullah Ishaq.