Apeksha, Ronak, Srish swim to glory

Mumbai : Apeksha Fernandes from Bombay Scottish (Powai),set the pool on fire as she bagged five golds in the girls under-13 section of the Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association’s Inter-School and junior colleges swim meet, held at Manpeshwar Civic Federation (MCF) at their sports complex at Borivali here on Saturday. Apeksha emerged best in the 50m and 100m free style, 50m breast stroke, 100m individual medley and 50m butterfly events. However, all the top performers could not better any of the existing marks.

Not far behind were Srish Maulik from RSV- Arya Vidyamandir in the boys under-13 category and Ronal Sawant, of Salvation, in the boys under-11 section. Srish swam away with golds in 50m and 100m free style,100m individual medley, 50m breast stroke, while Ronak took golds in 50m free style, 50m breast stroke, 50m butterfly stroke 100m individual medley.