Anurag Thakur’s removal was a logical consequence: Justice Lodha

New Delhi: The removal of Anurag Thakur as the BCCI President was a logical consequence by the Supreme Court, Justice R.M. Lodha said on Monday.

“Once committee’s reforms were accepted by the Supreme Court in its July 18 order, it had to be implemented. This is a logical consequence,” Lodha told the media here.

Lodha also said it was a victory for the sports in India especially for cricket.

“I wish and hope it acts as a temple for other sports organisations as well.” He said the Supreme Court’s order would lead to transparency, accountability and good governance in cricket.

The former Chief Justice said the court order on July 18 had to be “implemented and obeyed”.

“It was to happen, and now this has happened. Had submitted three reports before the Supreme Court, even then it wasn’t implemented,” he said.