Ankita reaches first final of 2018 season

Gwalior : India’s top singles player, Ankita Raina reached her first final of the 2018 season when her semi-final opponent Yana Sizikova retired from the contest of the USD 25,000 ITF event due to dizziness, here on Friday.

Ankita, ranked 255, was cruising 6-2, 4-0 when the Russian threw in the towel, complaining of sickness.

The 25-year-old Indian next faces second seed Amandine Hesse, who ousted Slovakia’s Tereza Mihalikova 6-4, 6-2.

Ankita had lost to the Hesse in a close contest at USD 125K Mumbai Open last year.

In the lop-sided match, fourth seed Ankita dominated the proceedings, converting five of the nine breakpoints.

Ankita had got a walkover from USA’s Monica Robinson in the quarterfinal clash.

Two easy days means, Ankita will be fresh for the title clash. However, she played down the fact.

“When you reach the finals of a tournament, you are always fresh even if you have played three sets or have played an easy match,” Ankita said.

Talking about her next opponent, Ankita said,”Any player who reaches the final is in good form, so I am expecting and looking forward to a good match on Saturday.”

She had earlier outclassed compatriot Rishika Sunkara 6-2, 6-1 before grinding it out in the second round against Turkey’s Berfu Cengiz 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-2.