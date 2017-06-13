Anil Kumble will remain coach for WI tour: COA head Vinod Rai

New Delhi : Anil Kumble will remain India’s coach for the tour of West Indies subject to his acceptance, Committee of Administrators (COA) chairman Vinod Rai said on Monday, insisting that only the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will decide the next head coach.

“Coach selection has been entrusted to the CAC which selected Anil Kumble last year for a one-year contract. Now the process has to be followed. But since the process has been delayed, Kumble, subject to his accepting, will be there for the West Indies tour,” Rai told reporters after a meeting of the COA here.

“The CAC is meeting in London to decide upon the road ahead,” he added. India will tour the West Indies for a five-ODI series starting June 23 followed by a lone Twenty20 match on July 9.

The COA, now a three-member panel after the controversial exit of historian Ramachandra Guha, had a daylong meeting here. Asked whether coach recruitment could have been handled better by the BCCI, Rai said the matter has been blown out of proportion with reports claiming a rift between captain Virat Kohi and Kumble.

“The fact is that it was a one year contract so a process was followed. I don’t know why this controversy is. I have spoken to both of them (Kohli and Kumble) and neither of them have confirmed what has come out,” he said.