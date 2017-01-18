Kerber celebrates birthday with victory in Australian Open

Melbourne: World No.1 woman tennis player Angelique Kerber celebrated her 29th birthday on Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-2 victory against her compatriot Carina Witthoeft, securing her place in the third round of the Australian Open.

The German star battled relentlessly during the two hours and 10 minutes of the match to beat the world NO. 89, reports Efe.

“I’m always playing on my birthday, and I have always (had my) birthday here in Australia,” the defending champion said after the match.

“I’m really enjoying it. It’s like (I’m) at home here. I’m 29, so I’m getting older, but I think I will have a great day today,” she added, according to Tennis Magazine’s official website.

Meanwhile, Canadian Eugenie Bouchard also made her way to the third round with a win over China’s Shuai Peng 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Bouchard’s next opponent will be either American CoCo Vandeweghe or French player Pauline Parmentier.