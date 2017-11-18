Andy Murray, British number one splits with coach Ivan Lendl

London: Andy Murray has split with his coach Ivan Lendl for the second time, the former number one Tennis player announced on Friday.

“Andy Murray and Ivan Lendl today announced they have mutually agreed to end their coaching relationship,” the off

The announcement has come at a time when Murray is seeking to regain fitness for the 2018 season. His focus is now on competing in the Brisbane and Australian Open.

“I am thankful to Ivan for all his help and guidance over the years; we have had great success and learned a lot as a team. My focus now is on getting ready for Australia with the team I have in place and getting back to competing,” the statement quoted Murray as saying.

During their partnership, over two separate periods, Murray won three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic golds and obtained the top ranking.

“I wish Andy well going forward. We had a great run and a lot of fun,” said Ivan Lendl, who himself is an eight time Grand Slam winner.