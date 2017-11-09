Andy Murray and wife Kim Sears welcome second daughter

Melbourne: Former world number one Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears have welcomed the birth of their second child.

The couple, who got hitched at Dunblane Cathedral in April 2015, is blessed with a baby girl. Earlier in July, it was announced that Murray and Kim are expecting their second baby.

The British tennis maestro and his wife already have a daughter, Sophia, who was born in 2016, news.com.au reported.

The news of the arrival of the couple’s little princess emerged less than 24 hours after Murray played a charity match against 19-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

It was Murray’s first public appearance since suffering a hip injury at Wimbledon.