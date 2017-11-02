Andhra Pradesh Government announces cash reward of Rs 2 crores for shuttler Kidambi Srikanth

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday announced cash reward of Rs 2 crores to star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for achieving four Super Series titles, including the recent French Open. Meanwhile, Srikanth was also offered a Group 1 officer post for grandeur performances at the world stage. The 24-year-old ace shuttler has been receiving raining rewards after his recent French Open win.

Earlier, the Badminton Association of India had also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 Lakh for him. Not only this, but former sports minister Vijay Goel also wrote to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and nominated the new superstar’s name for the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Srikanth on Sunday won the French Open and lifted his fouth Super Series title defeating Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the finals. He has already clinched the Denmark Open Super Series Premier, the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier and Australian Open Super Series earlier this year.

Also, he has become the first Indian and only fourth male shuttler in history to lift four Super Series titles in a calendar year.

Srikanth, who is enjoying a rich vein of form, has overall six Super Series titles to his name, including China Open 2014 and India Open 2015.