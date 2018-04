Gold Coast : In a big boost for Indian athletics, Muhammad Anas came agonisingly close to winning a medal at the 400m run but settled for a credible fourth place with national record-breaking performance at Commonwealth Games. Anas clocked 45.31, marginally improving his record of 45.32. It was first time that an Indian was competing in a final of 400m run at CWG since legendary Milkha Singh competed in 1958.