Ananya, Hrishikesh, Raegan champions

Mumbai : Ananya Chande, Hrishikesh Malhotra and state champion Raegan Albuquerque registered contrasting wins to emerge champions in their respective categories, in the 2nd CCI Juniors Prize Money Table Tennis tournament, at the Cricket Club of India.

The other winners were, Havish Asrani, Vidhi Shah and Aditi Sinha.

While Ananya sailed past Keisha Jhaveri for the cadet girls crown after enduring a hard-fought semi-final win, Malhotra and Albuquerque were stretched in the sub junior boys and junior boys finals, respectively.

Malhotra ended Rutvick Nagle’s dream run with an 11-8, 11-8, 3-11, 8-11, 11-6 win after leading 2-0, while Albuquerque overcame 12-year-old Aadil Anand 11-6, 11-9, 11-9 in a tight contest.

Results:

Cadet Boys (Final): Havish Asrani bt Kushal Patel 11-7, 11-9, 11-7. Semi-finals: Havish Asrani bt Chaitanya Ahuja 11-5, 11-2, 11-5; Kushal Patel bt Krish Shetty 14-12, 12-14, 6-11, 11-8, 11-5.

Cadet Girls (Final): Ananya Chande bt Keisha Jhaveri 11-6, 11-6, 11-7. SF: Ananya Chande bt Mukta Dalvi 13-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9; Keisha Jhaveri bt Pearl Amalsadiwala 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9.

Sub Jr. Boys (Final): Hrishikesh Malhotra bt Rutvik Nagle 11-8, 11-8, 3-11, 8-11, 11-6. SF: Hrishikesh Malhotra bt Rajveer Shah 11-7, 11-6, 11-9; Rutvik Nagle bt Jash Jobalia 11-7, 15-13, 11-7.

Sub Jr. Girls (Final): Vidhi Shah bt Sampada Bhiwandkar 11-5, 6-11, 11-6, 11-5. SF: Sampada Bhiwandkar bt bt Nimisha Warang 11-8, 11-7, 11-5; Vidhi Shah bt Tia D’Souza 7-11, 11-4, 17-15, 11-7.

Jr. Boys (Final): Raegan Albuquerque bt Aadil Anand 11-6, 11-9, 11-9. SF: Aadil Anand bt Atharva Kurade 11-9, 5-11, 11-3, 11-8; Raegan Albuquerque bt Parthav Kelkar 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, 10-12, 11-7.

Jr. Girls (Final): Aditi Sinha bt Hiya Doshi 11-8, 11-6, 11-4. SF: Hiya Doshi bt Krisha Agarwal 10-12, 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8; Aditi Sinha bt Manasi Chiplunkar 6-11, 11-3, 8-11, 11-7, 12-10.