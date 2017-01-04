Anand hopes to do better this year

Mumbai : Indian chess maestro GM Viswanathan Anand was content with his showing during the last year and is keen to once again reach the top in world chess.

The former world champion Anand, was in the city to preside over the prize distribution function of the 2nd IIFL Wealth Mumbai International Tournament 2016 at the Mount Litera School International at BKC, Bandra.

“This year my performance has been steady. I recovered almost all the points from the start of the year and did well in first the candidate event in Moscow and London. I have also won a couple of rapid chess tournaments and that has given me something to build on. Overall I am satisfied with my game and look forward to doing well in 2017,” admitted the modest Indian Grandmaster. “I will participate in the Grand Chess Tour and the World Cup as well next year.”

“My calendar is relatively free in the first quarter and that gives me the opportunity to try and do a lot of work in the free time. I also hope to do some training and then get set for the major events,” he stated.

When asked about his views on young chess prodigy from Chennai Praggnanadha, the Indian genius Anand was all praise for the youngsters. “He (Praggnanadha) has attracted worldwide attention. Everyone is taking his name and he has captured everyone’s attention and in fact he is very famous chess player now.”

“He is still young, just 10-years-old and he still has a long way to go,” said Anand who won the National chess title at the age of 16.