Anand draws with Carlsen; finishes seventh

Stavanger (Norway) : Former world champion Viswanathan Anand played out a draw with Current world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway and finished tied seventh after the end of the ninth and final round of Altibox Norway chess tournament.

It was some recover for Anand who started off with two losses in the first four games and then came back with four draws and a solitary victory over Fabiano Caruana of United States earlier in the tournament.

Levon Aronian of Armenia deservedly won the tournament after settling for a draw with Wesley So of United States in his final round.

The Armenian ended with a very impressive six points out of a possible nine and ended a full point ahead of Hikaru Nakamura of United States and Vladimir Kramnik of Russia.

Caruana, Wesley and Anish Giri of Holland finished tied fourth on 4.5 points a piece while Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, Anand and Carlsen tied for seventh with four points in all. Russian Sergey Karjakin who had won his last two Norway events, ended last on 3.5 points.