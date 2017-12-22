Anahat, Pooja, Rutva, Arnav bag jr. honours

MUMBAI : Anahat Singh, Pooja Arthi, Rutva Samant and Arnav Sareen upset the top seeds to emerge champions in their respective categories, in the 74th CCI-Western India Open Squash Tournament, at the Cricket Club of India on Thursday.

Anahat of Delhi beat Diya Yadav of Maharashtra 3-1 for the girls under-11 title and Pooja of Tamil Nadu upset Aasya Patel of MP 3-1 for the girls under-13 honours.

Top seed Aishwarya Khubchandani of Maharashtra, runner-up at the Pioneer Open in Germany this year, lived up to her reputation with a straight sets win for the girls under-15 crown.

Maharashtra’s Samant rallied from a 1-2 deficit to shock compatriot Yuvraj Wadhwani in a 3-2 thriller for the boys under-13 title, while Sareen beat Tanay Punjabi 3-1 in another all-Maharashtra final for the boys under-15 crown. Ekambir Singh bagged the boys under-11 title.

Results (All finals):

Girls U-11: Anahat Singh bt Diya Yadav 11-6, 3-11, 11-6, 11-2. Girls U-13: Pooja Arthi R. bt Aasya Patel 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 11-3. Girls U-15: Aishwarya Khubchandani bt Yuvna Gupta 11-6, 11-2, 11-6. Boys U-11: Ekambir Singh bt Dev Sharma 11-1, 11-4, 11-4. Boys U-13: Rutva Samant bt Yuvraj Wadhwani 15-13, 9-11, 7-11, 11-3, 11-4. Boys U-15: Arnaav Sareen bt Tanay Punjabi 11-5, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5.