Amitabh Bachchan apologises to Indian women's Cricket team, read why

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 12, 2018 01:41 pm
After getting trolled for ignoring daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai in his International Women’s Day wish to fans, Big B again got trolled by the Twitterati, but the reason will make you laugh. Amitabh Bachchan, who is a huge fan of cricket, and never fails to watch a match of Indian team, posted a tweet for the Women in Blue, however, later he apologised for it later.

Big B congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the ‘historic series against Australia’. He meant about the recently concluded South Africa tour, and his fans were quick to respond. His tweet reads, “YEEEAAHHH !! CONGRATULATIONS Indian Women’s Cricket Team Historic Series win against Australia in T20 and ODI games .. terrific character, batting and fielding .. that catch by Jemimah on the boundary, OUTSTANDING !! you make us PROUD Indians ..”

While some humbly told him about his mistake, some funnily replied to him of predicting the future in advance.

