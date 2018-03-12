Amitabh Bachchan apologises to Indian women’s Cricket team, read why

After getting trolled for ignoring daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai in his International Women’s Day wish to fans, Big B again got trolled by the Twitterati, but the reason will make you laugh. Amitabh Bachchan, who is a huge fan of cricket, and never fails to watch a match of Indian team, posted a tweet for the Women in Blue, however, later he apologised for it later.

Big B congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the ‘historic series against Australia’. He meant about the recently concluded South Africa tour, and his fans were quick to respond. His tweet reads, “YEEEAAHHH !! CONGRATULATIONS Indian Women’s Cricket Team Historic Series win against Australia in T20 and ODI games .. terrific character, batting and fielding .. that catch by Jemimah on the boundary, OUTSTANDING !! you make us PROUD Indians ..”

T 2740 – YEEEAAHHH !! CONGRATULATIONS Indian Women’s Cricket Team Historic Series win against Australia in T20 and ODI games .. terrific character, batting and fielding .. that catch by Jemimah on the boundary, OUTSTANDING !! you make us PROUD Indians ..🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qubUElSoK6

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 11, 2018

Apologies .. that should read South Africa NOT Australia .. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/2f3Ty294Aa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 11, 2018

While some humbly told him about his mistake, some funnily replied to him of predicting the future in advance.

This happened a few weeks back, we defeated South Africa. Australia Series is at home and yet to begun. — Ankush Arora (@ankusharora) March 11, 2018

Sir this too late & against South Africa Not Australia — Somnath Gabhane (@GabhaneSomnath) March 11, 2018

Sir…this pic is from SA series recently….AUS series startng from tmrw — Dr.Pratik Vora EF (@VoraEf) March 11, 2018