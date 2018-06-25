Amit wins gold at World Para Athletics GP

New Delhi : India’s Amit Kumar Saroha has clinched the gold medal in the men’s club throw F51 event at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Tunisia.

The wheelchair-bound Indian athlete, a world silver medallist, produced the season’s best performance of 29.42m to bag the gold, while in the men’s shot put F57 Kuniya Puyil Sujith threw 11.47m with teammate Bhagat Singh (11.19m) in second place – the only para athletes to go beyond the 11-metre mark.

“Many thanks @saimedia for all the support and motivating words. Always proud to represent my beloved country India. Much gratitude,” Amit tweeted.

“Thanks to my All Team for Supporting Me.”