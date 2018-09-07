Amandeep takes 4-shot lead in Hero WPG Tour

Greater Noida : Amandeep Drall carded one-under 71 to top the leaderboard after the second round of the 13th leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour on Thursday.

The Kapurthala golfer, who has been in sizzling form, made amends for her first round 75 with the first and only sub-par round of the tournament.

At 2-over 146, she has built up a handy four-shot lead over Afshan Fatima, her closest rival, who shot a second successive 75.

Overnight leader amateur Tanirika Singh had a nightmarish three bogeys in a row right at the end on the last three holes.

Her second round of 78 saw her total 7-over 141 and she was Tied-3rd with Gursimar Badwal (75) at 151.

Amandeep birdied the second and fifth and turned in two-under with no bogeys. On the back nine, she added a birdie on par-4 11th and was 3-under. She suffered back-to-back bogeys on 14th and 15th, but survived that well enough to hold a 4-shot lead.

Afshan was four-over after 10 holes, but made a great recovery with birdies on 13th, 16th and 17th besides a double on 15th. Her card of 75 saw her hold the sole second position after being Tied-2nd overnight.

Gursimar Badwal was five-over 41 for the front nine, but she recovered with two birdies and no more bogeys for a 75 as she was Tied-3rd with Tanirika Singh, who had a birdie on first, but then dropped seven bogeys for a 78.

Sidhi Kapoor carded a second straight 76 and is now sole fifth, one place ahead of Tvesa Malik (76-77), who had a tough start with a bogey-double bogey on first two holes. She had two other doubles on a forgettable day for her. At 153, she is seven shots behind the leader, Amandeep.

Ayesha Kapur (76) and Gaurika Bishnoi (77) were tied-7th at 155, while Anisha Padukone (76) was lying ninth and Suchitra Ramesh (77) rounded off the Top-10 at 157.